NITC bars warmth; pupils on warpath in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Keep your distance! The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) is uncomfortable with public displays of affection.

Rajanikant G K, professor of the School of Biotechnology and dean of students’ welfare, has issued a circular saying such displays disturb other students and teachers and shall not be allowed on the campus.

“PDAs (public displays of affection) and engaging in private activities in academic areas, restrooms and poorly lit areas as well as anywhere on and around the NITC campus, can make others feel uncomfortable and distract them from the educational environment.

Such activities, whether consensual or not, are not appropriate on institute property. The institute has strict policies in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff, and any violation will result in disciplinary action,” the circular read.

By creating an “uncomfortable atmosphere” and proving to be a “distraction”, PDAs are a “violation of personal space” and “disrespectful behaviour”, the circular goes on to explain.

The student's council slammed the move as regressive and an attempt at moral policing.

Authorities can’t be regressive, says NITC students council

Cultural affairs secretary Akhil George of the student council of NITC said they still do not know on what basis this order was issued.

“No such instances, as stated by authorities, have been reported on the campus. Notwithstanding, holding hands or displays of affection is a completely private affair. Authorities can’t be this regressive. Moreover, they did not consult the students or the student council before issuing the circular. We will protest its implementation,” Akhil added.

