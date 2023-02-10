Home States Kerala

Oommen Chandy wants to continue treatment in Bengaluru

The board members visited Chandy at the Neyyattinkara hospital on Thursday morning.

Published: 10th February 2023

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy.

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, recuperating from pneumonia at a private hospital, has told the medical board that he wishes to continue the follow-up treatment for his throat issue at the Bengaluru hospital.

The six-member board, constituted by the state government, conveyed this to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in its report.

The board members visited Chandy at the Neyyattinkara hospital on Thursday morning. “Chandy told them that he is keen to continue the treatment under Dr Vikas Rao in Bengaluru,” said a close family member.  Since his condition has improved, the Congress veteran, in all likelihood, will be discharged from the Neyyattinkara hospital in a day or two, the family member said.

Meanwhile, Pinarayi told reporters that Chandy’s treatment is progressing smoothly. “There is nothing specific for me to inform the media now. I have assured his family members that the state government will extend all support to them,” he said.  The medical board had collected Chandy’s medical reports and discharge summaries from five hospitals in Kerala, Bengaluru and Germany before submitting its report.

