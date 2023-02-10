Why Opposition showing intolerance to KIIFB: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rubbished the Opposition’s claims that Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has become irrelevant. Addressing the media here on Thursday, Pinarayi demanded to know the reason behind the Opposition showing intolerance to KIIFB.

While reminding the UDF legislators about new schools, hospitals, roads and bridges being constructed in their respective constituencies, Pinarayi claimed that they are trying to bring it under their credit.

“KIIFB is like the Central government organisation, National Highways Authority of India. Reserve Bank of India had given the nod to issue Rs 5,000 crore-worth masala bonds for NHAI and had accordingly released it. But the Central government came out with a weird logic that KIIFB masala bond was against the Foreign Exchange Management Act and NHAI’s Masala bond was immaculate,” said Pinarayi.

The chief minister also defended the tax hike proposals which are meant for funding development activities in infrastructure, and social welfare and create an industry-friendly environment. When the LDF Government commemorates its third anniversary on May 20, 900 schemes that were announced in the election manifesto would be implemented.

A special 100-day programme will see projects worth Rs 15, 896.03 crores being implemented during the next 100 days programme starting Friday. The founding day of Kudumbashree will be observed on May 17 which will see its products being launched online for sale.

Pinarayi alleges Cong-BJP collusion on fuel cess issue

T’ Puram: As the Opposition UDF gears up to strengthen its protest against the state government over the proposed fuel cess hike outside the assembly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday alleged collusion between the Congress-led front and BJP on the issue.

Pinarayi also launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of ‘stifling’ the state. With the budget session of the assembly being adjourned, the UDF had no other way, but to take its protest outside the House.

The Opposition has decided to intensify its protests in the coming days, which would see day-and-night protests on Monday and Tuesday. While defending the fuel cess hike, Pinarayi alleged that the Congress, which had allowed the oil companies to fix prices, is now holding protests against the state government’s decision to bring in Rs 2 as fuel cess in the state budget. He said it is surprising that Congress and BJP are in collusion.

“Both the Congress and BJP had decided to hike the fuel price, as per their will. The Congress had appeased the oil companies, thereby fleecing the people,” he said.

