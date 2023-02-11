Home States Kerala

Congress, BJP slam Kerala government over recent suicide of 'saksharatha prerak'

The shocking incident came at a time when his co-literacy workers' agitation before the state Secretariat here, demanding disbursal of pending honorarium at the earliest, crossed 80 days.

Published: 11th February 2023 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress and BJP on Saturday came down heavily on the Left governmment in Kerala over the recent suicide of a literacy worker in Kollam district allegedly due to financial constraints, and sought the dispensation's urgent intervention to distribute the pending honorarium of 'saksharatha preraks' in the state.

Hailing from Pathanapuram in southern Kollam district, Bijumon, an award-winning literacy worker who had been working as a 'saksharatha prerak' under the Kerala State Literacy Mission for many years, died by suicide on February 9.

The shocking incident came at a time when his co-literacy workers' agitation before the state Secretariat here, demanding disbursal of pending honorarium at the earliest, crossed 80 days.

Bijumon's family members and friends alleged that he had been under severe distress due to the non-payment of honorarium for the last six months, and he was struggling to meet both ends.

Terming the incident as "painful", Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding speedy disbursal of the salary of the agitating workers.

He also wanted the government to take steps to protect the family of the deceased literacy worker.

In the letter, Satheesan said he had visited Bijumon's mother and other family members on Friday and they were lamenting that the non-payment of the salary and the subsequent financial woes had forced him to take the extreme step.

Bijumon's mother said her son was in such dire straits that he could not even buy vegetables for a day, the Congress leader pointed out in the letter.

As per the Saksharatha Preraks' Association, as many as eight literacy workers had already ended their life due to lack of salary disbursements, he said.

"Saksharatha Preraks are those who have dedicated their lives to bring common man to the world of knowledge.

The government is requested to immediately distribute the pending honorarium without causing any more such suicides," Satheesan added.

The BJP also criticised the state government over the issue and urged it to distribute the pending salary to the saksharata preraks without any delay.

It blamed the economic management of the state government for the current situation, and the recent suicide of a literacy worker in Pathanapuram and a farmer in Vaikom due to financial crisis were victims.

State party chief K Surendran urged the government to give the salary dues to agitating literacy workers instead of announcing Rs 10 crore to quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP Saksharatha prerak
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp