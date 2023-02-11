Congress, BJP slam Kerala government over recent suicide of 'saksharatha prerak'

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress and BJP on Saturday came down heavily on the Left governmment in Kerala over the recent suicide of a literacy worker in Kollam district allegedly due to financial constraints, and sought the dispensation's urgent intervention to distribute the pending honorarium of 'saksharatha preraks' in the state.

Hailing from Pathanapuram in southern Kollam district, Bijumon, an award-winning literacy worker who had been working as a 'saksharatha prerak' under the Kerala State Literacy Mission for many years, died by suicide on February 9.

The shocking incident came at a time when his co-literacy workers' agitation before the state Secretariat here, demanding disbursal of pending honorarium at the earliest, crossed 80 days.

Bijumon's family members and friends alleged that he had been under severe distress due to the non-payment of honorarium for the last six months, and he was struggling to meet both ends.

Terming the incident as "painful", Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding speedy disbursal of the salary of the agitating workers.

He also wanted the government to take steps to protect the family of the deceased literacy worker.

In the letter, Satheesan said he had visited Bijumon's mother and other family members on Friday and they were lamenting that the non-payment of the salary and the subsequent financial woes had forced him to take the extreme step.

Bijumon's mother said her son was in such dire straits that he could not even buy vegetables for a day, the Congress leader pointed out in the letter.

As per the Saksharatha Preraks' Association, as many as eight literacy workers had already ended their life due to lack of salary disbursements, he said.

"Saksharatha Preraks are those who have dedicated their lives to bring common man to the world of knowledge.

The government is requested to immediately distribute the pending honorarium without causing any more such suicides," Satheesan added.

The BJP also criticised the state government over the issue and urged it to distribute the pending salary to the saksharata preraks without any delay.

It blamed the economic management of the state government for the current situation, and the recent suicide of a literacy worker in Pathanapuram and a farmer in Vaikom due to financial crisis were victims.

State party chief K Surendran urged the government to give the salary dues to agitating literacy workers instead of announcing Rs 10 crore to quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

