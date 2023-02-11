EP Jayarajan hits back, P Jayarajan remains mum

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Strongly refuting the graft charges levelled against him by senior CPM leader P Jayarajan last year, LDF convener E P Jayarajan on Friday accused his party colleague of character assassination.

Without naming the former CPM Kannur district secretary, EP told the party state committee that accusations levelled by “a member” were aimed at destroying his public life of 40 years. EP, who expressed willingness to end his political life, demanded a probe into the reasons behind levelling the charges. P Jayarajan, who was present at the meeting, did not respond.

During the state committee meeting last year, P Jayarajan had levelled graft allegations against EP in connection with an ayurvedic resort. However, EP on Friday said the charges were false. “The ‘Vaidekam’ resort was started by my son. I have no role in it. The money invested is my wife’s retirement benefit,” he told the state committee.

CPM not to initiate probe for now

The LDF convener also said the resort’s construction was completed in accordance with existing rules and no illegal sanctions were obtained using his influence. At the December meeting, which EP did not attend, P Jayarajan had alleged that the LDF convener had been the resort’s director initially. Later, his wife Indira and son Jaison took over. Though P Jayarajan too had urged the party to start a probe, he did not submit any written complaint as directed by the party.

Meanwhile, the CPM has decided against constituting any inquiry commission for now. “The state leadership will take appropriate decisions after analysing the whole episode,” said a central committee member. CPM state secretary M V Govindan told TNIE that no inquiry commission was formed. The party secretariat will take a call on the matter later.

