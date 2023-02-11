Home States Kerala

Kerala HC tells KSRTC to close if it cannot pay salary on time

In an affidavit, the KSRTC also said that it is taking all efforts to increase the daily revenue to the `8 mark by putting more buses on the road.

Published: 11th February 2023

KSRTC buses. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday strongly reprimanded the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for its failure to pay salary on time. The court orally observed that it would be better to close the road transport entity if it cannot pay its employees on time.

“The Corporation is not paying the salary and pension to the employees, then why do we require such an entity,” observed the court.  KSRTC’s counsel Deepu Thankan submitted in court that last month’s salary will be given by February. “The closure of the Corporation will affect the lives and means of around 26,000 employees and pensioners. Thousands of commuters rely on KSRTC for their daily travels,” he added.

In an affidavit, the KSRTC also said that it is taking all efforts to increase the daily revenue to the `8 mark by putting more buses on the road. It was expected that the Corporation would attain the target shortly and thereby would be able to disburse the salary on the first week of the month itself. Unless the corporation attained the revenue target per day, it would not be in a position to make any commitment before the high court with respect to the disbursement of the salary on the first week of every succeeding month.

