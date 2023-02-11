Home States Kerala

Modern waste treatment centres to replace 53 dump sites in Kerala

The LSGD’s mission to make the state garbage-free is based on the directive of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The waste dump site at Kureepuzha in Kollam after it was cleared

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Dumpyards are synonymous with foul smell, mountains of trash, animals scouring for food, and ragpickers. But this may be about to change. Fifty-three such sites in the state, including the one in Brahmapuram, are soon to get a fresh lease of life, thanks to the local self-government department (LSGD).

A three-year-long project proposes to convert them into modern waste treatment centres. The department, which has already set the process in motion, has reclaimed nearly 45 acres of land by clearing 22 dumping yards. It hopes to reclaim nearly 165 acres of land, probably by 2026, say officials.

“We have divided the yards into three categories. Including Kureepuzha, in Kollam, we have recovered nearly 45 acres of land that were bring used to dump waste in an unscientific manner. Nearly 2.66 lakh cubic metres (m3) of waste have been treated. This is ongoing in eight places across the state. Gradually, we will clear another 24 sites. If all goes to plan, we will recover 165 acres of land,” said Jyothis Chandran, director, solid waste management project, LSGD.

Treating 1 cubic metre of legacy waste will cost the department nearly Rs 1,200. It is learnt that the government has set aside Rs 500 crore for the project. It has also initiated steps to procure more central aid. Jyothis said the treatment process will help separate the waste, including food, plastic, paper and solids.

“The legacy waste dumped in yards not only encroach on lands, but also pollute the water and air. We have already implemented a waste segregation system to collect the waste. Shortly, we will be able to create a waste management culture in the state,” he added.

