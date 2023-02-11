'No more lives to be lost on roads!' says Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that no more lives should be lost on the city roads, the Kerala High Court on Friday observed that the accident in which a 49-year-old man was killed after being hit and run over by a private bus is ‘horrifically shocking’. Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed Kochi’s deputy commissioner of police (law and order) to take strong action against drivers of private buses violating traffic rules and other regulatory measures.

While the amici curiae pointed out that prima facie Friday’s accident appears to have been caused by reckless driving, the judge observed: “I am certainly distressed because several orders have been issued in the hope that drivers of buses will understand the gravity of the situation and reform.” But it does not appear to be happening, he said.

A video grab of the bus accident at Madhava

Pharmacy Jn in Kochi

The court said that had bus drivers been law-abiding, many such accidents could have been thwarted. Their recklessness and even abject disdain for the orders of the court were now so glaring that they cannot be lost sight of.

The DCP, who appeared in response to a HC directive following Friday’s accident, submitted that the accident could have been averted had the bus driver been more careful. He said certain additional instructions have been issued, including barring buses from cutting lanes, and insisting that they keep to the left lane, consistently. Officers have also been instructed to ensure that all buses maintain the speed limit within the city, namely 35 kmph, without blaring horns and with the pneumatic doors kept closed during the journey, he said.

Senior government pleader K V Manoj Kumar submitted that even while police officers were taking action in earnest, some sections of drivers/owners with vested interests were threatening to engage in disruptive activities, including strikes. Therefore this court may protect these officers who are now discharging their duty without fear or favour, he added.

The officer said the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), which is an operation, allows police to monitor roads from a control room. Every offending vehicle is now being effectively dealt with, including by cancellation of the driver’s licence. We are even contemplating cancellation of permits – if legally possible, he said.

The amici curiae submitted that orders issued by the court are either not heeded, or followed by drivers for a very short period of time before they return to their usual selves, evidently because of their disregard for the law. The court observed, “One cannot countenance the stand of any person that they will drive recklessly and kill people, but still cannot be proceeded against under the legal scheme.”

