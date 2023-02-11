Home States Kerala

'No more lives to be lost on roads!' says Kerala High Court

Take strong action against erring drivers to ensure private buses don’t spill more blood, police told

Published: 11th February 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that no more lives should be lost on the city roads, the Kerala High Court on Friday observed that the accident in which a 49-year-old man was killed after being hit and run over by a private bus is ‘horrifically shocking’. Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed Kochi’s deputy commissioner of police (law and order) to take strong action against drivers of private buses violating traffic rules and other regulatory measures.

While the amici curiae pointed out that prima facie Friday’s accident appears to have been caused by reckless driving, the judge observed: “I am certainly distressed because several orders have been issued in the hope that drivers of buses will understand the gravity of the situation and reform.” But it does not appear to be happening, he said.

A video grab of the bus accident at Madhava
Pharmacy Jn in Kochi

The court said that had bus drivers been law-abiding, many such accidents could have been thwarted. Their recklessness and even abject disdain for the orders of the court were now so glaring that they cannot be lost sight of.

The DCP, who appeared in response to a HC directive following Friday’s accident, submitted that the accident could have been averted had the bus driver been more careful. He said certain additional instructions have been issued, including barring buses from cutting lanes, and insisting that they keep to the left lane, consistently. Officers have also been instructed to ensure that all buses maintain the speed limit within the city, namely 35 kmph, without blaring horns and with the pneumatic doors kept closed during the journey, he said.

Senior government pleader K V Manoj Kumar submitted that even while police officers were taking action in earnest, some sections of drivers/owners with vested interests were threatening to engage in disruptive activities, including strikes. Therefore this court may protect these officers who are now discharging their duty without fear or favour, he added.

The officer said the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), which is an operation, allows police to monitor roads from a control room. Every offending vehicle is now being effectively dealt with, including by cancellation of the driver’s licence. We are even contemplating cancellation of permits – if legally possible, he said.

The amici curiae submitted that orders issued by the court are either not heeded, or followed by drivers for a very short period of time before they return to their usual selves, evidently because of their disregard for the law. The court observed, “One cannot countenance the stand of any person that they will drive recklessly and kill people, but still cannot be proceeded against under the legal scheme.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court road accidents lives lost private buses
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp