Home States Kerala

Rs 30 lakh okayed for Kerala guv’s air travel expenses

It is learnt that a favourable decision was taken in view of the current warm relationship between the governor and chief minister.

Published: 11th February 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has sanctioned Rs 30 lakh to meet the air travel expenses of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The amount was sanctioned after relaxing the treasury restrictions on payments above Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile, the Opposition has criticised the government's move amid the financial crisis and budget announcements on new taxes. The Raj Bhavan had earlier asked the government for more funds after the money allocated in the budget 2022-23 was fully spent.

The governor’s principal secretary, in a letter to the government, sought Rs 30 lakh to pay up the pending bills. The tickets were booked through the government agency ODEPC.

The government said the sanction was based on the principal secretary’s letter dated December 30, 2022. The amount was credited to the head of an account to meet the travel expenses of the governor. It said the additional sanction was to settle the payments to ODEPC.

The finance department took months to act on the principal secretary’s letter in the backdrop of the tussle between the government and the governor.

It is learnt that a favourable decision was taken in view of the current warm relationship between the governor and chief minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Kerala govt Rs 30 lakh air travel
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp