Sabarimala temple to be opened tomorrow

SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here will be opened on Sunday for the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Kumbham. Melsanthi Jayaraman Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5 pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Rajivaru. No rituals will be performed at the sreekovil in the evening as part of the ongoing practice.

There will be no restrictions on the number of devotees for darshan during the monthly pooja days. However, devotees will have to possess either a virtual queue pass or a spot pass issued at the counter functioning at the Pampa Anjaneya auditorium on arrival.

Special rituals, including kalabhabhishekam, pushpabhishekam, padi pooja and sahasrakalasam, will be performed during the pooja days. On February 13, kalabhabhishekam will be performed.

