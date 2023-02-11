Home States Kerala

Tax hike: Kerala Congress divided over mode of protest

K Sudhakaran, President of KPCC (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Opposition UDF gears up for major protests against the imposition of additional fuel cess, the divide within the Congress over the mode of protest against the tax hike has come to the fore. While state Congress president K Sudhakaran exhorted people not to pay the additional tax, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said he was unaware of such a mode of protest.

Sudhakaran’s appeal to the people, seen by many as impractical, was modelled on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s similar exhortation in 2014 when, as CPM state secretary, he had urged people not to pay the hiked taxes. “The Congress will protect those who face any issues for refusing to pay the additional tax,” Sudhakaran told reporters in Delhi.

When asked about Sudhakaran’s exhortation, Satheesan told reporters in Kottayam that he wasn’t aware of such a mode of protest. Satheesan, however, said that he was not in favour of  Pinarayi Vijayan’s earlier call as party secretary to not pay the hiked tax as a mark of protest.  

The UDF has announced day-and- night protest against the fuel cess on February 13 and 14. The protest will begin at 4 pm on February 13 and end at 10 am the next day, UDF convener M M Hassan said. While the state-wide inauguration of the protest will be carried out by Satheesan in Kozhikode, Hassan will launch the stir at the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. Owing to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tour of Wayanad on February 13, the day-and-night protest will be held in the district on another day. Owing to IUML district conference, the protest in Kannur will be held on February 16 and 17, Hassan said.

The protest will be inaugurated in the districts by the following UDF leaders: P K Kunhalikutty (Malappuram), Ramesh Chennithala (Thrissur), P J Joseph (Thodupuzha, Idukki), A A Azeez (Kollam), Anoop Jacob (Pathanamthitta), Mons Joseph (Alappuzha), Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan (Kottayam), C P John (Ernakulam), V K Sreekantan (Palakkad) and Rajmohan Unnithan (Kanhangad, Kasaragod).

