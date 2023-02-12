Home States Kerala

Cash-for-verdict scam: Bar Council to ensure transparency in profession, says Kerala CM

“We had a tradition of lawyers intervening to stop denial of justice. Such intervention helped to give preference to compassion over financial consideration.

Published: 12th February 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Referring to the recent cash-for-verdict scam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Bar Council should ensure transparency in legal profession. Inaugurating the scheme to provide stipend to junior lawyers at the High Court Auditorium in Kochi, he said the recent incidents stress the need for better intervention of Bar Council to stop degeneration of values in the profession.

“We had a tradition of lawyers intervening to stop denial of justice. Such intervention helped to give preference to compassion over financial consideration. We have to introspect whether this tradition has been replaced by new tendencies,” the chief minister said.

The appointment of judicial officers should be made by ensuring that the freedom and powers of judiciary are given due respect. Care should be taken to improve the confidence of the public in the judiciary, he said. Ensuring ethics among lawyers and increasing the number of courts are important to ensure timely delivery of justice, the CM said. 

He said the decision to provide stipend to junior lawyers was part of the state government’s policy to ensure welfare to all. Bar Council chairman K N Anilkumar presided over the function. High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar, Law Minister P Rajeeve, Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup, Bar Council secretary Joseph John and treasurer K K Nasar spoke on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bar Council Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp