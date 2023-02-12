Home States Kerala

Cows reported dead in Alappuzha from fodder contamination

At least seven cows died and around 80 cattle fell ill in different parts of the district in recent days. Food poisoning from the cattle feed is suspected to be the reason for the deaths.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  At least seven cows died and around 80 cattle fell ill in different parts of the district in recent days. Food poisoning from the cattle feed is suspected to be the reason for the deaths. The deaths were reported from Chengannur and Chennam-Pallippuram. Cattle with critical health issues have also been reported from farms in Thycattussery. 

On Thursday, a cow belonging to Leela Pavitharan in  Thirunellor, Cherthala, died after food poisoning. The four-year-old cow was purchased from Tamil Nadu for `80,000 in January. Another cow had died on the farm here a week ago.

Animal Husbandry Department officials on Friday visited the affected areas and took stock of the situation. “The Department has already launched a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths. We suspect fodder contamination has caused health issues in the cattle. Samples have been sent for examination and we are awaiting the results,” said an official. 
 

