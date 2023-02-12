Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy leaves for Bengaluru for further treatment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy left for Bengaluru for follow-up treatment for his throat issue from Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. He left on a nine-seater chartered flight from Thiruvananthapuram airport accompanied by two doctors, two paramedical staff, a physiotherapist and his family members

The 79-year-old leader was undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital in Neyyatinkara near here. Chandy came out from the hospital room in a wheelchair accompanied by his three children, Maria Oommen, Achu Oommen and Chandy Oommen.

The two notable Congress faces at the private hospital were Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan and Cherian Philip. Chandy told reporters that he is keeping well and is on his way to recovery. The corridor in the Neyyatinkara hospital was packed with people who had come to the hospital seeking treatment. Some of them sought Chandy's blessings which he gave with a smile and waved his hands at them.

The chartered flight has been arranged by the All India Congress Committee under the aegis of its

president Mallikarjun Kharge. The majority of the senior Congress leaders including national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, State Congress president K Sudhakaran MP, and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan are in Kochi for the launch of 'Haath Se Haath Jodo', the follow-up to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kochi on Sunday.

It was Venugopal who came with the mandate of taking Oommen Chandy to Bengaluru for follow-up treatment which was stopped midway allegedly due to his family member's intervention.

The follow-up treatment is happening after Oommen Chandy's younger brother Alex V Chandy and 41 other relatives approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging that he was denied follow-up treatment by his family. This led Pinarayi to form a six-member medical board which saw them liaising with the in-house doctors at the hospital in Netyatinkara.

