Kerala trans couple’s ‘gender’ issues are far from over

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Zahhad and Ziya’s challenges are far from over. Having their biological baby has thrown up a new set of challenges for the transgender couple. After Zahhad gave birth to the baby, the couple want the birth certificate of the child to have his name as father and Ziya’s as mother.

The authorities of the Kozhikode medical college hospital, where the child was born, have informed them that this will be possible only if the health department issues a special order.

Thiruvananthapuram native Zahhad, who was female by birth, and Ziya Paval from Kozhikode, who was born a man, were undergoing hormonal therapy to change their sex when the baby was conceived.

Trans couple planning to meet health minister

The baby was born last Wednesday through C-section. The complicated legal process involved in adopting a baby prompted the couple to attempt natural conception. After careful examination, the doctors confirmed that natural pregnancy is possible since the gender-transition process was yet to be completed.

Zahhad’s breasts were surgically removed even before the child was conceived. Ziya said they want Zahhad to be the father of the child and have filed a petition with the health minister and the superintendent of the Institute of Maternal & Child Health of Kozhikode MCH for the change to reflect in the birth certificate. “Both Zahhad and I want to complete the surgeries and want to change our genders.

Although Zahhad gave birth to the baby, we want him to be the father. We both have Aadhaar and transgender identity cards. We have submitted petitions and are planning to meet the health minister in person to request the same.

Right now, Zahhad and the baby are getting all kinds of care and medicines for free. I think the hospital authorities and the health minister, who have been supporting us so far, will also be with us in this regard,” said Ziya.

KOZHIKODE: Zahhad and Ziya’s challenges are far from over. Having their biological baby has thrown up a new set of challenges for the transgender couple. After Zahhad gave birth to the baby, the couple want the birth certificate of the child to have his name as father and Ziya’s as mother. The authorities of the Kozhikode medical college hospital, where the child was born, have informed them that this will be possible only if the health department issues a special order. Thiruvananthapuram native Zahhad, who was female by birth, and Ziya Paval from Kozhikode, who was born a man, were undergoing hormonal therapy to change their sex when the baby was conceived. Trans couple planning to meet health minister The baby was born last Wednesday through C-section. The complicated legal process involved in adopting a baby prompted the couple to attempt natural conception. After careful examination, the doctors confirmed that natural pregnancy is possible since the gender-transition process was yet to be completed. Zahhad’s breasts were surgically removed even before the child was conceived. Ziya said they want Zahhad to be the father of the child and have filed a petition with the health minister and the superintendent of the Institute of Maternal & Child Health of Kozhikode MCH for the change to reflect in the birth certificate. “Both Zahhad and I want to complete the surgeries and want to change our genders. Although Zahhad gave birth to the baby, we want him to be the father. We both have Aadhaar and transgender identity cards. We have submitted petitions and are planning to meet the health minister in person to request the same. Right now, Zahhad and the baby are getting all kinds of care and medicines for free. I think the hospital authorities and the health minister, who have been supporting us so far, will also be with us in this regard,” said Ziya.