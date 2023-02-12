Home States Kerala

Konni taluk staff’s Munnar tour kicks off verbal war between CPI and CPM

Published: 12th February 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 07:16 AM

PATHANAMTHITTA:  A section of Konni taluk employees taking unsanctioned leave and going on a tour to Munnar has kicked off a verbal war between the CPI and the CPM units here. CPI Pathanamthitta district leadership on Saturday came down hard against CPM’s legislator in Konni - K U Jenish Kumar, who had brought the matter to light.

On Friday, Jenish, on a visit to the taluk office, had learned that several employees had gone on a 3-day tour to Munnar. There were only ten employees present for duty. However, there were 21 signatures in the attendance register. While 19 employees had submitted their leave applications, there were no explanations for why the others were not working. Konni taluk employs 60 people. 

On noticing that several people were facing issues with there being not sufficient employees at the office, Jenish brought the matter to the attention of Revenue Minister K Rajan, who asked the Pathanamthitta district collector to conduct a detailed probe.

In the wake of this incident becoming another scar on the Left’s political image, P R Gopinathan, assistant secretary of the CPI district committee, said his party would make their displeasure known with the CPM. He also termed Jenish’s action as immature.

Meanwhile, Jenish maintained his stance and lashed out at the Pathanamthitta Additional Divisional Magistrate (ADM), who had inspected the office on Friday.  “The ADM, who inspected the Konni taluk office, is learnt to have publicly questioned by the authority to intervene in such matters. The ADM should understand that the job of an MLA is not attending weddings and funerals and smiling at people. I did my job on Friday. I did my responsibility entrusted to me by the people of Konni,” Jenish said. He also added that the bus on which Konni taluk employees went for the tour belonged to a quarry operator.

“I will go to any extent to ensure that strict action is taken against erring officials. I will lodge a complaint against the ADM with the Chief Minister, the Revenue Minister and the Speaker,” Jenish added. It is learnt that Revenue Minister K Rajan has received a preliminary report on the incident. “The matter will be discussed in detail at the next revenue secretariat, and an order will be issued in this regard,” the minister said.

