Man held for vandalizing Union Minister V Muraleedharan's house in Thiruvananthapuram

The police had earlier confirmed that the attack against the house, which resulted in damages to the window panes, was not committed during the theft attempt.

Published: 12th February 2023 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 45- year- old man was arrested by Kerala police for allegedly vandalizing the house of Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Thursday morning.

The man, arrested on Saturday midnight, has been identified as KV Manoj, a former hotel employee who hails from Payyanur in Kannur. The police said Manoj had earlier worked in a hotel near Sreekaryam. He is reportedly suffering from mental issues and was taken into custody near Thiruvananthapuram railway station. 

According to police, Manoj claimed that he was "being kept under surveillance under the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" and had taken up the matter with Muraleedharan. Aggrieved over the Union Minister not finding a "solution" to his problem, his house was targetted, police said. The police added that Manoj also used to visit BJP offices.

The window pane of the house was found smashed as seen in photographs (Photo  | ANI)

The police had earlier confirmed that the attack against the house, which resulted in damages to the window panes, was not committed during the theft attempt. The reason behind this assessment was that no valuables were reported missing from the house and no attempts were made to break in. 

During the examination of CCTV footage, the police found Manoj leaving the house after the attack. He was traced to Museum by CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, the window panes in the front portion of the house at Ulloor were shattered in the attack. The stone, which was allegedly used to target the window panes, and the blood stain reportedly belonging to the assailant, were recovered from the spot.

The minister was not present in the house when the incident took place. Muraleedharan usually stays in this house when he is in Thiruvananthapuram and his office is located just behind the house.

