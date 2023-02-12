Home States Kerala

Oommen Chandy to leave for Bengaluru for follow-up treatment

A day after the doctors at the Neyyattinkara hospital gave clearance to the 79-year-old leader to fly to Bengaluru, the Congress party made all arrangements to airlift him.

Published: 12th February 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Oomen Chandy (File | EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy will leave for Bengaluru at 4 pm on Sunday by a chartered flight arranged by the Congress central leadership, for follow-up treatment of his throat issue. This was informed by K C Venugopal, Congress national general secretary (organisation) after he called on Oommen Chandy at the private hospital at Neyyattinkara on Saturday morning.

A day after the doctors at the Neyyattinkara hospital gave clearance to the 79-year-old leader to fly to Bengaluru, the Congress party made all arrangements to airlift him. But after initially agreeing to this, his son, Chandy Oommen, chairman of All India Youth Congress Outreach Cell, insisted that he can be taken to Bengaluru once he is on his feet. Venugopal, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram late on Friday night, held hectic parleys with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

On Saturday morning, Venugopal held talks with state Congress president K Sudhakaran, MP, and other senior leaders before meeting Oommen Chandy at the hospital. A top leader told TNIE that Rahul Gandhi also had a word with Chandy Oommen. After meeting Oommen Chandy, Venugopal informed the media that the Congress central leadership has made all arrangements to shift Oommen Chandy by a chartered flight to Bengaluru.

“The AICC has arranged a chartered flight to Bengaluru for Oommen Chandy. He will be flying on Sunday”, said Venugopal. Chandy Oommen, who was caught unawares by the party’s decision, showed his ire against the media. He maintained that as Oommen Chandy’s son, he has anguish and responsibility towards his welfare.

“The media has been cooking up stories and it’s not fair. I have all medical records and have informed the leadership about the health condition. Though Appa’s pneumonia has been addressed, he is tired. It is wrong that we, the family, have not been cooperating to give him medical treatment. I will release the medical records at an  appropriate time. The media had forged medical documents. I have urged the chief minister to intervene and also to order a police investigation,” said Chandy Oommen.

The  ailing leader was admitted to Neyyattinkara hospital on Monday evening after he contracted pneumonia. The treatment for his throat ailment was stopped midway in early January which opened a Pandora’s Box in the Congress party. Oommen Chandy will be accompanied to Bengaluru by his wife Mariamma, elder daughter Maria Oommen, son Chandy Oommen and younger daughter Achu Oommen. The six-member medical board constituted by the state government will also keep a tab on the treatment being given to him in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Union minister V Muraleedharan called on the veteran leader at the hospital on Saturday. 
He informed that Oommen Chandy was keen on learning about the status of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Palakkad who is facing death penalty in Yemen. 

