Plea in Kerala High Court against male circumcision

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Non-Religious Citizens (NRC), an organisation based in Kollam, has approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Central government to enact a law prohibiting the practice of male circumcision.

The NRC submitted that circumcision was a human rights violation against children. In fact, children are forced to undergo circumcision, not as their choice, but because of the unilateral decision of parents.

The petitioner pointed out that there were several incidents of death of infants due to the practice. Parents could not impose their religious beliefs associated with circumcision on their children before the child has the capacity to provide consent.

It was torture perpetrated on the children. It also violates the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Children. The petitioner also sought to declare the practice of non-therapeutic circumcision on children as a violation of children’s right.The court adjourned the hearing to February 15.

