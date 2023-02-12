Home States Kerala

Plea in Kerala High Court against male circumcision

It was torture perpetrated on the children. It also violates the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Children.

Published: 12th February 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Non-Religious Citizens (NRC), an organisation based in Kollam, has approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Central government to enact a law prohibiting the practice of male circumcision. 

The NRC submitted that circumcision was a human rights violation against children. In fact, children are forced to undergo circumcision, not as their choice, but because of the unilateral decision of parents.

The petitioner pointed out that there were several incidents of death of infants due to the practice. Parents could not impose their religious beliefs associated with circumcision on their children before the child has the capacity to provide consent. 

It was torture perpetrated on the children. It also violates the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Children. The petitioner also sought to declare the practice of non-therapeutic circumcision on children as a violation of children’s right.The court adjourned the hearing to February 15. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Non-Religious Citizens
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp