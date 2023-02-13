Gender neutrality threat to humanity, says M K Muneer 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: IUML state secretary M K Muneer on Sunday came out against liberalism and gender neutrality, saying the ideas were posing serious threat to humanity. “Though the government has withdrawn the document on gender neutrality, remnants of the ideology remain,” the Koduvally MLA said during the Islamic Conference organised by Wisdom Islamic Organisation.

Meanwhile, the conference adopted a resolution against attempts to encourage women to undergo gender change surgery, saying it amounted to insulting women. In his address, the MLA highlighted recent reports about a transman giving birth to a baby. He said the information being circulated was misleading.

“Only a person having female organs can give birth,” Muneer said. He said fascism and liberalism were posing serious danger to the society. “Earlier, communism and liberalism were mutually exclusive. Now, the word ‘liberal communism’ has been coined,” he said.

Attacking the government, he said those who were part of the ruling dispensation had stressed on moving beyond the heteronormative concept. This proves that traces of gender neutrality remain, he said. Though the MLA called for discussions on the topics, Ports Minister Ahmed Devarkovil and Balusseri MLA Sachin Dev (CPM), who were on the dais, refused to comment, saying replies will be given on an appropriate platform.

Meanwhile, the conference also adopted a resolution saying that it was hypocrisy that those who denied adequate representation to women in public space and leadership positions were criticising religion.

Cultural attache at the Saudi Arabia Embassy Sheikh Badr Nasir Al-Bujaidi Al-Anasi inaugurated the conference.

Assistant attache Sheikh Abdulatheef Al-Kathib, WIO state president P N Abdul Latheef Madani, secretary Nasir Balussery and MP M K Raghavan attended. WIO vice-president Kunhi Muhammad Madani Parappur, general secretary T K Ashraf and leaders Hussein Salafi, Haris ibn Salim, Faisal Moulavi and others presented papers.

