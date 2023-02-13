Home States Kerala

Making Fort Kochi a safe food zone is a big step for tourism industry in Kerala

A survey of all food outlets will be conducted, and the food safety department will ensure the registration and licensing of all food outlets in Fort Kochi.

Fort Kochi beach | File Pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The initiative to make Fort Kochi a safe food zone has excited the tourism industry and foodies alike. Announced by the minister for health and family welfare Veena George on Saturday, it will be implemented with the cooperation of Kochi Corporation.

Every food handler in the area will be provided with training on food safety and will be certified with health cards. A survey of all food outlets will be conducted, and the food safety department will ensure the registration and licensing of all food outlets in Fort Kochi.

Jose Dominic, the founder president of Kerala Travel Mart and founder member of the Eco-Tourism Society of India, said that a safe food zone is a big step for the tourism industry and a very important initiative. He pointed out that Fort Kochi is a major tourist destination and a heritage zone.

“Even if it is street food, we have to ensure cleanliness and other factors. The food we eat must be safe. Also, the disposal of the waste, without harming the environment is equally important,” he said.  “Every food handler should be certified with a health card. Also, a special agency should be set up to ensure food safety. Health officers with knowledge in this area can handle this better,” added Dominic. 

There are around 230 to 260 homestays in Fort Kochi, according to Antony Kureethara, councilor of Fort Kochi.”Being one of the most crowded tourist places in the state, there are many food outlets. There are 30 to 40 hotels and around 200 small-scale food outlets in Fort Kochi,” said Antony. 

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety Ernakulam Jacob Thomas said that the programme will be implemented after discussions. “The food safety department will coordinate with other departments in the planning and implementation of the programme. We intend to make Fort Kochi a safe place in every aspect, a place where safe food is available,” said Jacob.

