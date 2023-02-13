MVD to launch ‘Safe School Bus’ drive from today in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has decided to conduct a special drive to inspect vehicles used for transporting children to school from Monday. The drive, ‘Safe School Bus’, will be held after the school opening or before the school closing. Transport commissioner S Sreejith has directed the officers from MVD to complete the inspections as quickly as possible and without creating panic among children.

The MVD conducted a similar drive eight months back. “The decision was taken after it was found that several school buses are operating without any maintenance. There have been a few accidents involving school buses reported in the state. Besides, the tragic fire accident in a moving car at Kannur also pointed out the need to ensure the safety of the vehicles carrying children,” said a statement from the Transport Commissionerate.

The officers will mainly inspect the mechanical condition of the vehicles. They would also check if the vehicle is fitted with a fire extinguisher, emergency door, first aid box, and speed governor. The officers have also been asked to carry breath analyzers, wherever possible, to check if the drivers of these vehicles are under the influence of alcohol.

The erring operators will be issued an e-challan for various offences. The officers have been directed to ensure that the operators comply with the safety regulations before resuming the service. The Commissionerate will monitor the inspection report daily along with the performances of officers. The drive will end on February 17.

