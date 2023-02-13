Home States Kerala

Oommen Chandy’s health satisfactory, says doctor

The 79-year-old Oommen Chandy was taken in a nine-seater charter flight to Bengaluru on Sunday following the national Congress leadership’s intervention.

Published: 13th February 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS, Deepu BP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who reached the private hospital in Bengaluru for follow-up treatment, was examined by Dr U S Vishal Rao on Sunday evening. The veteran leader’s condition is satisfactory, the doctor said but added that he is showing signs of a lack of nutritious food intake. There will be further tests on Monday to resume the treatment, which was stopped midway in early January.  

The 79-year-old Oommen Chandy was taken in a nine-seater charter flight to Bengaluru on Sunday following the national Congress leadership’s intervention. Though there were deliberations to airlift him to Bengaluru via an air ambulance, this was strongly opposed by the leader’s family. They were insistent that Oommen Chandy should be taken only on a normal flight. Following this, the central Congress leadership arranged a chartered flight.

Oommen Chandy was accompanied by a doctor, two paramedical staff, a physiotherapist, wife Mariamma Oommen, and children Maria Oommen, Achu Oommen and Chandy Oommen. They went directly to the private hospital in Bengaluru, where Oommen Chandy was examined by Dr Vishal Rao and his team of doctors.

“Follow-up tests will be conducted on Monday to plan the next course of action”, Chandy Oommen, the leader’s son, said. A top national Congress leader told TNIE that the leadership is closely monitoring the developments in Bengaluru.

Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan has also reached there as the party’s intermediary to keep a tab on how the medical treatment will progress in the coming days.  Earlier, Oommen Chandy’s younger brother Alex V Chandy and 41 other relatives had approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that the leader was denied follow-up treatment by his family. 

This led Pinarayi to form a six-member medical board which liaised with the in-house doctors at the Neyyattinkara hospital. However, Chandy Oommen has vehemently denied these allegations, all the while maintaining that these are merely attempts to defame his father and family.

Oommen Chandy has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara for pneumonia since last Monday. He was wheeled out of the hospital room around 2.15pm in a wheelchair, accompanied by his three children.

Oommen Chandy told reporters that he is keeping well and is on his way to recovery.  “The allegations that I am being denied medical treatment is baseless”, Oommen Chandy said in a feeble voice. The corridor in the Neyyattinkara hospital was packed with people, all hoping to catch a glimpse of Oommen Chandy. Some of them even sought Oommen Chandy’s blessings before he made his way to the airport.

National Congress general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal came up with the mandate of taking Oommen Chandy to Bengaluru for follow-up treatment as per the directive of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oommen Chandy Congress
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp