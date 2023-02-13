Oommen Chandy’s health satisfactory, says doctor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who reached the private hospital in Bengaluru for follow-up treatment, was examined by Dr U S Vishal Rao on Sunday evening. The veteran leader’s condition is satisfactory, the doctor said but added that he is showing signs of a lack of nutritious food intake. There will be further tests on Monday to resume the treatment, which was stopped midway in early January.

The 79-year-old Oommen Chandy was taken in a nine-seater charter flight to Bengaluru on Sunday following the national Congress leadership’s intervention. Though there were deliberations to airlift him to Bengaluru via an air ambulance, this was strongly opposed by the leader’s family. They were insistent that Oommen Chandy should be taken only on a normal flight. Following this, the central Congress leadership arranged a chartered flight.

Oommen Chandy was accompanied by a doctor, two paramedical staff, a physiotherapist, wife Mariamma Oommen, and children Maria Oommen, Achu Oommen and Chandy Oommen. They went directly to the private hospital in Bengaluru, where Oommen Chandy was examined by Dr Vishal Rao and his team of doctors.

“Follow-up tests will be conducted on Monday to plan the next course of action”, Chandy Oommen, the leader’s son, said. A top national Congress leader told TNIE that the leadership is closely monitoring the developments in Bengaluru.

Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan has also reached there as the party’s intermediary to keep a tab on how the medical treatment will progress in the coming days. Earlier, Oommen Chandy’s younger brother Alex V Chandy and 41 other relatives had approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that the leader was denied follow-up treatment by his family.

This led Pinarayi to form a six-member medical board which liaised with the in-house doctors at the Neyyattinkara hospital. However, Chandy Oommen has vehemently denied these allegations, all the while maintaining that these are merely attempts to defame his father and family.

Oommen Chandy has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara for pneumonia since last Monday. He was wheeled out of the hospital room around 2.15pm in a wheelchair, accompanied by his three children.

Oommen Chandy told reporters that he is keeping well and is on his way to recovery. “The allegations that I am being denied medical treatment is baseless”, Oommen Chandy said in a feeble voice. The corridor in the Neyyattinkara hospital was packed with people, all hoping to catch a glimpse of Oommen Chandy. Some of them even sought Oommen Chandy’s blessings before he made his way to the airport.

National Congress general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal came up with the mandate of taking Oommen Chandy to Bengaluru for follow-up treatment as per the directive of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who reached the private hospital in Bengaluru for follow-up treatment, was examined by Dr U S Vishal Rao on Sunday evening. The veteran leader’s condition is satisfactory, the doctor said but added that he is showing signs of a lack of nutritious food intake. There will be further tests on Monday to resume the treatment, which was stopped midway in early January. The 79-year-old Oommen Chandy was taken in a nine-seater charter flight to Bengaluru on Sunday following the national Congress leadership’s intervention. Though there were deliberations to airlift him to Bengaluru via an air ambulance, this was strongly opposed by the leader’s family. They were insistent that Oommen Chandy should be taken only on a normal flight. Following this, the central Congress leadership arranged a chartered flight. Oommen Chandy was accompanied by a doctor, two paramedical staff, a physiotherapist, wife Mariamma Oommen, and children Maria Oommen, Achu Oommen and Chandy Oommen. They went directly to the private hospital in Bengaluru, where Oommen Chandy was examined by Dr Vishal Rao and his team of doctors. “Follow-up tests will be conducted on Monday to plan the next course of action”, Chandy Oommen, the leader’s son, said. A top national Congress leader told TNIE that the leadership is closely monitoring the developments in Bengaluru. Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan has also reached there as the party’s intermediary to keep a tab on how the medical treatment will progress in the coming days. Earlier, Oommen Chandy’s younger brother Alex V Chandy and 41 other relatives had approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that the leader was denied follow-up treatment by his family. This led Pinarayi to form a six-member medical board which liaised with the in-house doctors at the Neyyattinkara hospital. However, Chandy Oommen has vehemently denied these allegations, all the while maintaining that these are merely attempts to defame his father and family. Oommen Chandy has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara for pneumonia since last Monday. He was wheeled out of the hospital room around 2.15pm in a wheelchair, accompanied by his three children. Oommen Chandy told reporters that he is keeping well and is on his way to recovery. “The allegations that I am being denied medical treatment is baseless”, Oommen Chandy said in a feeble voice. The corridor in the Neyyattinkara hospital was packed with people, all hoping to catch a glimpse of Oommen Chandy. Some of them even sought Oommen Chandy’s blessings before he made his way to the airport. National Congress general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal came up with the mandate of taking Oommen Chandy to Bengaluru for follow-up treatment as per the directive of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.