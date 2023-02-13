ST youth’s death: SHRC orders probe, asks cops to submit report in a week

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a case in connection with the death of the ST youth who was found hanging near the medical college on Saturday morning. The deceased Vishwanathan, 46, of Paravayal Colony, Meppady, Wayanad, had come as a bystander to his wife Bindu, who was admitted here for delivery.

The family of Vishwanathan alleged that he was questioned by the security staff of the hospital on charge of stealing money from hospital and he might have died by suicide due to mental distress. They even alleged that he was beaten up by the security staff. Vishwanathan had been missing from the hospital since Friday morning and was found hanging on a tree near the hospital on Saturday. The judicial member of Human Rights Commission K Byjunath has directed the Medical College Assistant Commissioner of Police and Medical College Hospital Superintendent to conduct an investigation and submit report within a week. The Commission will hear the case on February 21.

“Vishwanathan had a child after eight years of marriage. He will never die by suicide. We believe that he was beaten to death as there are signs of this on his body, said his brother Raghavan on Sunday. Vishwanathan’s cremation took place on Sunday at his residence.

Meanwhile, Medical College ACP K Sudersan said that there was no prima facie evidence of mob attack on Viswanathan. The statement of the accused security personnel was recorded. He added that the statement of many people is yet to be recorded and the investigation is going. The medical college police officials have clarified that the police are examining the CCTV footage, including the one which has the visuals of interrogation of Vishwanathan by the security staff after he was accused of theft.

Meanwhile, DYFI organised a protest march to the Medical College Hospital against the mob trial and their attitude towards an ST youth. The police stopped the march which started from Kovoor on Saturday night. BJP state president K Surendran demanded strong action against those responsible for Vishwanathan’s death.

Beaten to death: family

1. Vishwanathan’s family allege that he was beaten to death and there are signs of this on his body

2. No prima facie evidence of mob attack on Vishwanathan, says Medical College ACP

