Students from Kollam get a glimpse of naval arms and ships in Kochi's naval base

The officials showed the children the various components of a ship and educated them on the role of the Indian Navy in defending the country’s maritime interests.

Published: 13th February 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Students being given a guided tour at the Naval Base in Kochi on Sunday

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  Around 40 students from various schools in Kollam and their teachers visited the Naval Base in Kochi as part of the ‘Know the Country’ project on Sunday. The children were taken on a tour of the Indian Naval ships – Magar and Garuda -–and the Air Traffic Control Station. 

The officials showed the children the various components of a ship and educated them on the role of the Indian Navy in defending the country’s maritime interests. The officers also gave some basic information about the tools, armaments, and sensors installed on board.

The children were also informed about the training activities carried out by the sailors while on board, as well as the working method and capacity of the Dhruv helicopter.  They were allowed to interact with members of the armed forces. They were also provided a guided tour of the Naval Air Station, INS Garuda, where they got a first-hand glimpse of various naval fixed-wing aircraft and learned about the role of the Dhruv helicopter.

Implemented by the district information office, Kollam, the project aims to give students the chance to get familiar with the roles played by the state police, Army, Navy, and Air Force. The first phase of the project is currently underway. Officials of the district information office, defence staff officer, and public relations department (PRD) officials were present.

