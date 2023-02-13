Home States Kerala

Trio dupes vehicle buyers of lakhs with fake receipts in Kerala

The probe found that the trio forged the dealership’s receipts and collected the money from customers who had booked vehicles.

Published: 13th February 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Two wheelers

Image for representation

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Three employees of a major two-wheeler dealership in Kochi took hundreds of customers for a ride by allegedly issuing fake receipts of new vehicles and collecting lakhs from them as the booking amount. The fraud came to light after people approached the dealership at Muvattupuzha enquiring about the vehicles that they had ‘bought’. 

The Vazhakulam police registered a case. The preliminary probe revealed that Muvattupuzha natives Ajmal, Mahin and Jubil Jose, who worked as the manager, sales executive and cashier, respectively, at the dealership, allegedly committed the fraud between October 12, 2021 and December 22, 2022. 

The probe found that the trio forged the dealership’s receipts and collected the money from customers who had booked vehicles. However, they did not deposit the collected amount to the company’s account. “The trio also entered false information in the booking form kept for recording the details of the customers,” the police said in their preliminary probe report submitted in court.

Though one of the accused sought anticipatory bail, the Ernakulam sessions court dismissed his plea saying custodial interrogation of the three persons was necessary considering the nature of allegations and to find the quantum of amount involved in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Two wheeler dealership
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp