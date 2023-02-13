Trio dupes vehicle buyers of lakhs with fake receipts in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three employees of a major two-wheeler dealership in Kochi took hundreds of customers for a ride by allegedly issuing fake receipts of new vehicles and collecting lakhs from them as the booking amount. The fraud came to light after people approached the dealership at Muvattupuzha enquiring about the vehicles that they had ‘bought’.

The Vazhakulam police registered a case. The preliminary probe revealed that Muvattupuzha natives Ajmal, Mahin and Jubil Jose, who worked as the manager, sales executive and cashier, respectively, at the dealership, allegedly committed the fraud between October 12, 2021 and December 22, 2022.

The probe found that the trio forged the dealership’s receipts and collected the money from customers who had booked vehicles. However, they did not deposit the collected amount to the company’s account. “The trio also entered false information in the booking form kept for recording the details of the customers,” the police said in their preliminary probe report submitted in court.

Though one of the accused sought anticipatory bail, the Ernakulam sessions court dismissed his plea saying custodial interrogation of the three persons was necessary considering the nature of allegations and to find the quantum of amount involved in the case.

