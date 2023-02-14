Home States Kerala

167 vehicles fined in Kerala for not fitting first aid box

The MVD launched the drive after it was found that several vehicles transporting school students were poorly maintained.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special drive, started by the Motor Vehicles Department to make school buses safe for students, on Monday found that 167 drivers did not keep a first aid box in the vehicle. The officers issued a challan of Rs 83,500 for the offence. They also issued 78 challans for compromising on road safety, control of noise and air pollution. On the first day of the ‘Safe School Bus’ drive, the department issued a total challan of Rs 2,39,750.

The MVD launched the drive after it was found that several vehicles transporting school students were poorly maintained. The vehicles were also found to be involved in road accidents.

The officers mainly inspected the mechanical condition of the vehicles. Besides, they also checked if the vehicles were fitted with a fire extinguisher, emergency door, first aid box, and speed governors.

Though the officers used breath analysers to check if the drivers of these vehicles were under the influence of alcohol, nobody was found to be in an inebirated state. The drive will continue till February 17.

