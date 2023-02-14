Home States Kerala

83-year-old man gets jail term in Kerala for sexual abuse of minor

Published: 14th February 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Pocso Court sentenced an 83-year-old man, who was a temple priest to 45 years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual abuse of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl three years ago.

Judge K Soman found Udayamperoor native Purushothaman guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the IPC. The court also slapped a fine of `80,000 on the octogenarian. The money will be paid to the girl.

Purushothaman committed the crime while he was appointed as priest of a temple near the girl’s house. He had lured the child by giving her rock candies and dried grapes and abused her sexually. The incident came to light after the child started exhibiting severe behavioural disorders.

The Udayamperoor police then registered a case and arrested Purushothaman based on the child’s statement.

