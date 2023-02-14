Adani link: Rahul trains guns on Modi again

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday came down heavily on PM Narendra Modi and said he had given a reply to Lok Sabha Speaker with supporting documents to the speech he made in the House against the PM.

Speaking at a public rally organised by the Congress in Wayanad, Rahul said he hadn’t insulted the PM and had ample proof for every point he raised in the Parliament.

“According to rules, a speech or part of it made in the House can be removed from records if an MP says something without supporting documents or by insulting anybody. I didn’t insult anybody,” he said.

He said anybody could check the veracity of the facts using Google. It may be recalled that Lok Sabha secretariat had sent a letter to Rahul Gandhi asking him to explain why he made a ‘misleading, derogatory and unparliamentary’ statement.

At the rally, Gandhi lashed out at the PM over his alleged nexus with business tycoon Gautam Adani. “The PM thinks he is powerful, but he doesn’t realise that the last thing I am scared of is Narendra Modi,” said the MP. He said his recent speech in Parliament on the link between Modi and Adani was edited and most of it expunged.

“Though the PM insulted me, his words were not expunged. He asked why my surname is Gandhi and not Nehru. By asking so, he insulted me. But, his words were not expunged,” Rahul said.

He said he is not worried as the truth will come out. “All you have do is to look at our face while we speak. You can realise the fact,” he said.

“I had just asked whether Adani travelled along with Modi to foreign countries and whether the latter got contracts from these countries. I explained how 30 per cent of airports are controlled by Adani. It is simply because he has a connection with the prime minister. I pointed out how the rules were changed so that Adani could get control of these airports,” he said.

Rahul said an official in Sri Lanka had stated that his country’s president told him that Modi had put pressure on him to award contracts to Adani.

“Immediately after the PM went to Bangladesh, Adani got a contract in Bangladesh. Adani and the PM went to Australia together. Now, the PM thinks that citing their names together is an insult to him. You can see pictures of them together on the Internet. You can see the PM flying, relaxing and laughing with Adani. With the link with Modi, Adani got control of each and every industrial sector,” said Rahul.

