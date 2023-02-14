Drink-driving? Be ready to write imposition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thinking of downing a peg or two and speeding through the city streets? Be prepared to revisit your school days. For if you are caught, you may have to write something along the lines of ‘I won’t drive under the influence of alcohol’ at least 1,000 times, besides facing action under the relevant laws, before the police let you leave.

This is what happened to 16 bus drivers who were caught drink-driving during a special drive held under the leadership of Hill Palace SHO V Gopakumar between 5am to 9pm on Monday.

Two squads of Hill Palace police deployed at Karingachira and Vaikom roads in Tripunithura caught the drivers, who were then taken to station and made to write the imposition before being released on station bail.

Alarmingly, four of the 16 offenders caught were school bus drivers, while two were KSRTC bus drivers. The rest drove private buses. Though the police’s decision to make the offenders write imposition drew criticism from some quarters, the officers justified their action, saying the offenders were eligible for station bail and so, the punishment – making them write imposition – was a corrective step.

Cops to step up vehicle inspections in Kochi

After catching the drivers, the police made alternative travel arrangements for the affected passengers. Officers in plainclothes took students to their respective schools. “A report against the KSRTC bus drivers will be sent to the corporation authorities. Action will be initiated to cancel the licences of the drivers and registration of the vehicles they drove,” Gopakumar said.

Meanwhile, police have decided to intensify their drive against erring private bus drivers to prevent road accidents. The drive was launched following the intervention of the Kerala High Court. As many as 614 buses were inspected and 64 cases registered, including 17 for rash and negligent driving. “The inspections will be intensified,” said DCP S Sasidharan.

Rash driving by a private bus had claimed one more life, that of a 49-year-old man, in the city recently, prompting the HC to observe that no more lives should be lost on city roads. As per reports, at least 10 people have died in road accidents in the city in the past two to three months due to rash driving by private buses.

