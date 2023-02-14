ED quizzes M Sivasankar in LIFE case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday interrogated M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the chief minister, as part of the probe into money laundering in the Wadakkancherry LIFE Mission scam.

Sivasankar turned up at the ED office in Kochi around 11am and his interrogation continued till evening. ED officials said that he would be interrogated again in the coming days. ED had summoned Sivasankar for questioning last month.

But he requested to postpone the interrogation as he was about to retire from service. It was the CBI that first registered the case after it was revealed that the fund was accepted for the Wadakkancherry LIFE Mission project from UAE Red Crescent violating Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. Based on the CBI FIR, ED registered a money-laundering case.

