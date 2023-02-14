Idukki couple sprinkles life with love and a pinch of adrenaline

Nejma Sulaiman By

IDUKKI: A husband who loves mountains and a wife who loves riding. And both love adventure. The life of Idukki couple Sudheesh S and Joshna is nothing short of epic. The Bison Valley natives who are settled in Ladakh have alway put their bodies to the extreme: Sudheesh trekked the Mount Everest base camp and back in a record seven days, while Joshna, a language expert at the ISL and the IPL, travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on her scooter in 2020. So when they got hitched in 2018, they refused to chill out and live a sedentary life.

The husband and wife moved to Ladakh soon after marriage where they continued to pursue their individual adventures, while at the same time running a restaurant and homestay at Skampari, the highest point in the union territory.

“People felt our decision to settle down in Ladakh was weird. However, we always wanted to do something different. Our life is all about exploration and new experiences,” Joshna told TNIE. Joshna believes that in a relationship where both partners are adventure buffs, courage is the most important ingredient.

“I see hundreds of mountaineers coming to Ladakh daily to climb Mount Everest and other peaks. However, many are unable to make it even to the base camp. However, I never worry about Sudheesh when he goes trekking. I have faith that he will return home after accomplishing his task,” says Joshna.

The couple has a matter-of-fact attitude about trekking to the base camp. “Reaching there is not a big deal. However, proper acclimatisation is necessary before one goes mountaineering,” says Sudheesh, who has climbed Stok Kangri, the highest mountain in the Stok Range of Zazkar Mountains in Ladakh, over 20 times.

Tourist season in Ladakh lasts just seven months. The area remains closed rest from November to February due to heavy snow fall. When tourists come calling from March to October, the couple takes them on tours. Four years in Ladakh have helped the duo develop a camaraderie with local residents, who invite the couple to every public and social event.

“Everyone here knows we are from Kerala. So if anyone from Kerala or neighbouring statescomes and inquires about a Malayali hotel, the residents send them to us. People also contact us if visitors from some other places face any trouble,” says Joshna.

