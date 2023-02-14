KT Jaleel urges Jamaat-e-Islami to reveal details of meeting with RSS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after The New Indian Express reported about a recent meeting between Jamaat-e-Islami and RSS last month, CPM leader KT Jaleel came down heavily on Jamaat-e-Islami. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the former minister urged the Jamaat-e-Islami to reveal more details of the talks. People are keen to know who had repentance after the meeting, mocked Jaleel.

Criticising the party for keeping the dialogue a secret, Jaleel raised a slew of questions to Jamaat-e-Islami leaders. The CPM legislator wanted to know whether RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat had given any assurance on freezing the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Has Mohan Bhagwat given any assurance on freezing the legislation? Did the RSS leaders say that the Muthalaq legislation will be withdrawn? Did they guarantee that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir will be reinstated? Did the Sangh Parivar apologise for demolishing the Babri Masjid?", he asked.

Jaleel urged the Jamaat-e-Islami to answer whether the cow vigilantes expressed regret over the death of 50 people including Mohammad Akhlaq who were brutally murdered in the beef row. "Has the BJP apologised for the Muslim massacre in Gujarat? Did UP Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath agree to retract from the move to rename places? Has the Welfare party got any assurances to make it part of the NDA? The Jamaat-e-Islami cannot move forward without answering these questions," he said.

Quoting the proverb that a dog's tail can never be straight even if it's put into a pipe for years, KT Jaleel also mocked at the Jamaat leadership for the dialogue with RSS leadership. "What will call those who try to straighten that tail?" he asked. Jaleel also urged the party to reveal the place of the meeting and who played the role of mediators.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after The New Indian Express reported about a recent meeting between Jamaat-e-Islami and RSS last month, CPM leader KT Jaleel came down heavily on Jamaat-e-Islami. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the former minister urged the Jamaat-e-Islami to reveal more details of the talks. People are keen to know who had repentance after the meeting, mocked Jaleel. Criticising the party for keeping the dialogue a secret, Jaleel raised a slew of questions to Jamaat-e-Islami leaders. The CPM legislator wanted to know whether RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat had given any assurance on freezing the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Has Mohan Bhagwat given any assurance on freezing the legislation? Did the RSS leaders say that the Muthalaq legislation will be withdrawn? Did they guarantee that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir will be reinstated? Did the Sangh Parivar apologise for demolishing the Babri Masjid?", he asked. Jaleel urged the Jamaat-e-Islami to answer whether the cow vigilantes expressed regret over the death of 50 people including Mohammad Akhlaq who were brutally murdered in the beef row. "Has the BJP apologised for the Muslim massacre in Gujarat? Did UP Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath agree to retract from the move to rename places? Has the Welfare party got any assurances to make it part of the NDA? The Jamaat-e-Islami cannot move forward without answering these questions," he said. Quoting the proverb that a dog's tail can never be straight even if it's put into a pipe for years, KT Jaleel also mocked at the Jamaat leadership for the dialogue with RSS leadership. "What will call those who try to straighten that tail?" he asked. Jaleel also urged the party to reveal the place of the meeting and who played the role of mediators.