Oommen Chandy’s condition is treatable, says doctor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy’s throat sickness is treatable according to the doctor treating him at the private hospital in Bengaluru.Leading robotic surgeon for throat and neck treatment Dr. U S Vishal Rao, who is treating him, is confident of positive results, a family member of Chandy told TNIE.

On Monday, the 79-year-old leader underwent various tests including Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan that can help reveal the metabolic or biochemical function of tissues and organs. The veteran leader was brought to the Bengaluru hospital on Sunday evening for follow-up treatment which was discontinued in early January.

“The good news is that Oommen Chandy’s current health condition in his throat is treatable. He is in sound mind and urged Dr. Rao on Monday that he requires further treatment. The family members are currently living outside the private hospital in Bengaluru”, said a family member of the veteran leader.

Chandy’s follow-up treatment is being done after the intervention of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, party national general secretary KC Venugopal,CWC leader A K Antony and other senior leaders from the state as well as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

