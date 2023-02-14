Home States Kerala

Prithviraj summoned by police in Kantara case

The Kannada film Kantara produced by the famous production house Hombale Films was a huge success across the country.

A still from Kantara's Varaha Roopam

A still from Kantara's Varaha Roopam. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The controversy regarding plagiarism of a song in the blockbuster Kannada movie
‘Kantara’ took a curious turn with actor Prithviraj  summoned by the Town Police based on the complaint filed by the music band Thaikkudam Bridge claiming that their composition was used in the movie without permission.  

His distribution company  Prithviraj Productions handled the distribution of the film in Kerala.Meanwhile, the director of the movie Rishabh Shetty said that the  ‘Varaharupam’ song in the movie ‘Kantara’ is not a copy but an original composition. He was in the city for the second consecutive day along with the producer of the  movie Vijay Kiragandur to give a statement to the Town Police on the complaint filed by the music band  Thaikkudam Bridge, who claims that the song was composed  by the band for a private media company in Kerala back in 2015.Rishabh further said that there is no copyright infringement and that Varaharupa is his creation. He added that what is going on  now is the natural process and the matters have been explained before the investigating officer. He also said that he is thankful for the acceptance of the film in  Kerala.

The investigation team led by DCP KE Baiju took Rishabh’s statement. Police said that the first phase of the investigation has been completed.

Earlier, the  Supreme Court had stayed the High Court’s order banning the screening of the movie Kantara, which included the song Varaharupam. But the Supreme Court allowed the  investigators to continue the investigation against the producer and director of Kantara in the copyright infringement case. Town SI Subhash Chandran is investigating  the case.

“The investigation started after the  Principal District Court at Kozhikode issued the order against Hombale Films, Rishab Shetty, and Prithviraj Productions”, said Town SI. Further, the team was asked to  present at the station on Sunday and Monday for the further process of the investigation.

Thaikkudam Bridge first took to social media to express their anguish against  the film for allegedly plagiarizing their song and also announced their next step to go ahead with legal action against the film team. According to the music band, the  audio of the song is an infringement of copyright laws and hence they seek justice from the judiciary.

