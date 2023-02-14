Seven MPs seek Sudhakaran’s removal as state Congress President

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seven Congress MPs from the state have approached the party national leadership seeking removal of K Sudhakaran as the state president.

MPs M K Raghavan, K Muraleedharan, T N Prathapan, Benny Behanan, Dean Kuriakose, Anto Antony and Kodikunnil Suresh have expressed their anguish over Sudhakaran’s way of functioning, said sources.

The MPs first met national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, who asked them to meet Tariq Anwar, national general secretary in charge of the state, the sources said. The MPs held one-to-one meetings with Anwar at the Congress Parliamentary Committee meeting hall last Thursday, they added.

“Sudhakaran rarely holds consultations with other MPs. Also, there’s an inordinate delay in the organisational revamp. It will be impossible to face the Lok Sabha elections just a year away without sufficient preparations at the grass-root level. We have already learned a harsh lesson during the assembly election,” said a senior MP.

Several Congress MPs are peeved at 74-year-old Sudhakaran for various reasons, including delay in organisational revamp, inaccessibility and his controversial statements. However, the immediate provocation, according to sources, was a development last week.

Not aware of MPs’ move, don’t agree with it: Tharoor

During the budget session of Parliament, the seven MPs received a WhatsApp message from state Congress general secretary T U Radhakrishnan last Thursday inviting them to attend a function to felicitate Venugopal and 19 Bharat padayatris from the state at the Indira Bhavan in Thriuvananthapuram on Saturday. The MPs were upset with the last-minute alert.

The MPs then went to Venugopal’s home at 51, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, and felicitated him on their own. A senior Congress MP told TNIE that Venugopal asked them to meet Tariq Anwar, after they expressed their anguish about the state leadership keeping them in the dark about various events.

Meanwhile, another senior leader said three other MPs —V K Sreekandan, Adoor Prakash and Shashi Tharoor — who are unhappy with Sudhakaran also met Anwar separately, while Rajmohan Unnithan held a telephonic conversation with him.

However, Tharoor has denied this. The Thiruvananthapuram MP told TNIE that he did not air his displeasure against Sudhakaran before Anwar. “I am not aware that a section of the MPs had approached Tariq Anwar. I don’t agree with it,” said Tharoor.

Meanwhile, sources close to Sudhakaran said the state president is confident that he won’t be removed from office as long as he gets support from Venugopal, Rahul Gandhi and Congress Working Committee member A K Antony.

