UDF's day and night stir over fuel price hike ends 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan took a dig at chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying the latter should remain at home if he is scared of people's ire. Satheesan was inaugurating the culmination of UDF's day-and-night protest in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday against the LDF Government imposing fuel cess.

Pinarayi who is in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday went to his office in Secretariat from Cliff House, his official residence, with the escort of more than half a dozen vehicles. Commenting on Pinarayi's convoy of vehicles, Satheesan said if he is scared of backlash then he should remain at Cliff House.

"Earlier, Pinarayi was scared of black colour. Then even the crows were scared of flying. Now why should he travel with the escort of 40 vehicles? The CPM activists had hurt former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy by hurling stones at him. But we will never do that to Pinarayi", said Satheesan.

He also demanded to know why the people of the sState should be made hostage when Pinarayi moves forth with the accompaniment of 40 vehicles. UDF convener M M Hassan, IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty and a slew of UDF leaders attended the culmination of the day and night protest. Similar protests were organised in 12 districts. Wayanad were exempted in view of the official programmes of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi Kannur was exempted in view of IUML's district committee meeting.

