Cash-strapped KSRTC to link salary to revenue targets, unions cry foul

The depot-wise targets would be fixed by assessing the number of buses, employees, fuel expenses and present earnings, the minister said.

Published: 15th February 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers wait for a KSRTC bus to the suburbs at museum junction in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The cash-strapped KSRTC has suggested that its employees have to earn enough to get their salaries on time. The state public transport carrier is slated to introduce depot-wise targets. Employees’ salaries will be directly linked to monthly targets achieved, as per the new proposal mooted by the management. With that logic, only employees of depots that meet 100% target will get a full salary. Though the transport minister has endorsed the plan, trade unions and activists have pointed out that such a proposal is against labour laws.

The new proposal came at a time KSRTC is struggling to pay January salaries, despite assurances from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that disbursements would be completed by the fifth of each month. 
KSRTC is unlikely to pay the salaries or even make part payment on Wednesday as talks with banks and cooperatives have failed, according to a source. 

The KSRTC plans to find new measures to improve revenue after the government made it clear that it would not be giving monthly aid to meet the revenue gap from April. The transport minister said that fixing depot-wise targets would help KSRTC to achieve a monthly earning of Rs 240 crore.

The depot-wise targets would be fixed by assessing the number of buses, employees, fuel expenses and present earnings, the minister said. The monitoring committee constituted in all depots shall decide on schedules to improve earnings.  KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar said that he would discuss the new proposals with the trade unions on Wednesday. 

However, the trade unions have already expressed their protest over the plans. “If the management is not able to run the organisation, they can introduce a lockout or lay off some of the excess employees. But no law allows the management to fix salary on the basis of revenue after engaging the employees fully,” said M G Rahul, the general secretary of Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union.

“KSRTC is operated as a public service that meets all social obligations of the government. How can they unscientifically fix a revenue target as a precondition for getting salary in such an organisation? The proposal will not stand in the court of law,” he added.

Dijo Kappan, a consumer activist involved in transport and commuting issues, said the new proposals would result in stopping services in rural areas. “The employees will be reluctant to operate rural services that generate less revenue. The new proposal can be challenged legally. But it is true that management has very few options left to run the organisation,” he said.

QThe second Pinarayi government paid Rs 3,376 crore to meet the expenses of KSRTC, including pensionary benefits. The government has given Rs 1,325 crore in the current financial year. On several occasions, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has spoken about the difficulty in providing continued financial support to KSRTC.

