Home States Kerala

ED raids construction firm MD’s home, office in Kochi

In the search that began in the morning and continued till evening, 

Published: 15th February 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team from Kochi raided the office and other establishments of Heera Construction Company Pvt Ltd (HCCPL) in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday in a money laundering and fund diversion case.

ED officials said the raids were carried out at the residence of former MD Abdul Rasheed alias Heera Babu, HCCPL’s office and Heera College of Engineering and Technology, all in Thiruvananthapuram. In the search that began in the morning and continued till evening, 

ED recovered several documents related to the case and seized various gadgets. The ED will now summon Rasheed for interrogation based on the evidence collected. The ED had registered the case in 2021 based on an FIR registered by CBI against HCCPL. It is alleged that the company fraudulently diverted funds causing a loss of Rs 15 crore to SBI. 

The bank had loaned the amount to the construction company for a project in Akkulam in 2013. Though the bank  extended the repayment deadline multiple times, the company did not pay the money. 
The CBI had arrested Rasheed and his son Subin Abdul Rasheed in 2021. They are now out on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raid Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp