ED raids construction firm MD’s home, office in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team from Kochi raided the office and other establishments of Heera Construction Company Pvt Ltd (HCCPL) in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday in a money laundering and fund diversion case.

ED officials said the raids were carried out at the residence of former MD Abdul Rasheed alias Heera Babu, HCCPL’s office and Heera College of Engineering and Technology, all in Thiruvananthapuram. In the search that began in the morning and continued till evening,

ED recovered several documents related to the case and seized various gadgets. The ED will now summon Rasheed for interrogation based on the evidence collected. The ED had registered the case in 2021 based on an FIR registered by CBI against HCCPL. It is alleged that the company fraudulently diverted funds causing a loss of Rs 15 crore to SBI.

The bank had loaned the amount to the construction company for a project in Akkulam in 2013. Though the bank extended the repayment deadline multiple times, the company did not pay the money.

The CBI had arrested Rasheed and his son Subin Abdul Rasheed in 2021. They are now out on bail.

KOCHI: An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team from Kochi raided the office and other establishments of Heera Construction Company Pvt Ltd (HCCPL) in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday in a money laundering and fund diversion case. ED officials said the raids were carried out at the residence of former MD Abdul Rasheed alias Heera Babu, HCCPL’s office and Heera College of Engineering and Technology, all in Thiruvananthapuram. In the search that began in the morning and continued till evening, ED recovered several documents related to the case and seized various gadgets. The ED will now summon Rasheed for interrogation based on the evidence collected. The ED had registered the case in 2021 based on an FIR registered by CBI against HCCPL. It is alleged that the company fraudulently diverted funds causing a loss of Rs 15 crore to SBI. The bank had loaned the amount to the construction company for a project in Akkulam in 2013. Though the bank extended the repayment deadline multiple times, the company did not pay the money. The CBI had arrested Rasheed and his son Subin Abdul Rasheed in 2021. They are now out on bail.