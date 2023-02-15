Home States Kerala

Focus is on empowerment, job creation: Kerala Minister

Under the Forest Rights Act the government has provided 36,578.60 acres of land to 27,630 tribal families.

Published: 15th February 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Pulimoodukunnu colony in Wayanad, returning after work | T P Sooraj

Residents of Pulimoodukunnu colony in Wayanad, returning after work | T P Sooraj

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

SULTAN BATHERY:  Even as the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS) is planning to launch a second land struggle demanding land for all landless tribal families, the government is focusing on transforming their lives through empowerment.

“Of course, land allocation process will be expedited, but the government is giving priority to integrating the community with mainstream society by providing quality education and creating jobs,” said SC/ST Welfare Minister K Radhakrishnan.

Under the Forest Rights Act the government has provided 36,578.60 acres of land to 27,630 tribal families. Only record of rights can be provided under the Act. The government is exploring the possibility of converting forest villages where record of rights have been distributed to revenue villages.

The Ministry of Environment and forest has accorded sanction based on a Supreme Court order to distribute 19,002 acres of forest land to tribal people. As many as 3,610 families have been provided record of rights to 5,050.73 acres of land under the scheme.

Under the Land Purchase Scheme, 816 families have been provided 386.04 acres of land. The ST department has provided 53.71 acres of land to 306 families under Land Bank Scheme. Besides 6,343 tribal families have been provided 7,004.79 acres of revenue land. The Tribal Rehabilitation Development Mission has provided 49,094 acres of land to 39,276 beneficiaries since 2001, said the minister.

“If we give absolute title deeds to the tribals, encroachers will cheat them and acquire the land. These vested interests are behind the demand for title deeds. The government is providing land for cultivation and houses to the community. We don’t want the land mafia to exploit them. Hence, we are focusing on making the community self-reliant by providing land, livelihood, houses and infrastructure facilities. All tribal settlements will be provided basic amenities, road, water and power,” said Radhakrishnan.

“I had visited the tribal settlements in Sultan Bathery immediately after the police firing at Muthanga in 2003. I found women and children with grievous injuries in the colonies. They were scared of going to hospitals. We shifted them to hospitals. Most of them didn’t have clothes, food grains and kitchen utensils. We collected money from the public and distributed clothes and essentials to all,” he said.

(Concluded)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Empowerment Job creation AGMS
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp