Hefty fines for polluters soon in Kerala

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The move by the local self-government department (LSGD) to amend the Kerala Municipality Act, 1994, and include stringent provisions for effective enforcement of waste management rules in the state is gaining pace.

Sources said the draft amendment has been presented and efforts are on to finalise the document which recommends hefty fines for violations related to waste management. Plans are afoot to deploy special squads to implement waste management rules and the ban on single-use plastic products.

A senior LSGD official told TNIE that a detailed government order on the powers and responsibilities of the squad will come out within a week. “We have constituted 23 squads. The new amendment will be a separate chapter in the Act. The Act has become outdated and issues in waste management have become more severe. The amendment will help minimise pollution which is adversely impacting tourism,” said the official.

As per official estimates, Kerala generates 10,504 tonnes of solid waste per day (TPD). Notably, despite green initiatives and drives, the state generates over 590 tonnes of plastic waste every day. Around 49% of the waste is generated in households, 36% in institutions and 15% in public places.

“Depending on the demand, more squads would be deployed in each district. Each team will have officials from Suchitwa Mission, police, pollution control board and also one official from the health wing of the respective local body. Banned products are still available. The new amendment will empower the squads to inspect and take action,” said the official.

Currently, around 31,500 Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members have been deployed for door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste. “While some HKS members are earning nearly `25,000, some are still struggling. “

Welcoming the move to amend the Act, regional campaigner (Asia Pacific) of Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives Shibu K N said spot fining will help minimise violations. “Besides enforcement, the government should also give waste management solutions. Currently, Kerala does not have a facility to dispose of sanitary napkins. Local bodies lack enough staff to enforce the rules. Constituting squads may not help as we need better and more permanent solutions. Strengthening local bodies is key,” he said.

Time to cut down

10,504 tonnes of solid waste generated in Kerala daily

3,472 tonnes from urban local governments

7,032 from grama panchayats.

590 tonnes of plastic waste generated daily

In 2019-20 and 2020-21, Clean Kerala Company collected e-waste of 173 tonnes and 77 tonnes, respectively

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The move by the local self-government department (LSGD) to amend the Kerala Municipality Act, 1994, and include stringent provisions for effective enforcement of waste management rules in the state is gaining pace. Sources said the draft amendment has been presented and efforts are on to finalise the document which recommends hefty fines for violations related to waste management. Plans are afoot to deploy special squads to implement waste management rules and the ban on single-use plastic products. A senior LSGD official told TNIE that a detailed government order on the powers and responsibilities of the squad will come out within a week. “We have constituted 23 squads. The new amendment will be a separate chapter in the Act. The Act has become outdated and issues in waste management have become more severe. The amendment will help minimise pollution which is adversely impacting tourism,” said the official. As per official estimates, Kerala generates 10,504 tonnes of solid waste per day (TPD). Notably, despite green initiatives and drives, the state generates over 590 tonnes of plastic waste every day. Around 49% of the waste is generated in households, 36% in institutions and 15% in public places. “Depending on the demand, more squads would be deployed in each district. Each team will have officials from Suchitwa Mission, police, pollution control board and also one official from the health wing of the respective local body. Banned products are still available. The new amendment will empower the squads to inspect and take action,” said the official. Currently, around 31,500 Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members have been deployed for door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste. “While some HKS members are earning nearly `25,000, some are still struggling. “ Welcoming the move to amend the Act, regional campaigner (Asia Pacific) of Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives Shibu K N said spot fining will help minimise violations. “Besides enforcement, the government should also give waste management solutions. Currently, Kerala does not have a facility to dispose of sanitary napkins. Local bodies lack enough staff to enforce the rules. Constituting squads may not help as we need better and more permanent solutions. Strengthening local bodies is key,” he said. Time to cut down 10,504 tonnes of solid waste generated in Kerala daily 3,472 tonnes from urban local governments 7,032 from grama panchayats. 590 tonnes of plastic waste generated daily In 2019-20 and 2020-21, Clean Kerala Company collected e-waste of 173 tonnes and 77 tonnes, respectively