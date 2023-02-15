Home States Kerala

Kerala government to provide typhoid vaccine at cheap rates

In a relief to employers of food handlers, Health Minister Veena George announced that  cheap typhoid vaccines would be made available through Karunya pharmacies. 

Published: 15th February 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:29 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Directives have been issued to Kerala Medical Services Corporation to procure the vaccine and supply it through Karunya pharmacies at the lowest price possible, said the minister. The decision was taken after the hotel employers complained that they have to pay more money to purchase typhoid vaccine to vaccinate the employees.

She also warned private pharmacies against hoarding cheaper variants of typhoid vaccine and selling the costly variant. The demand for typhoid vaccines has shot up after the food safety department made it mandatory for all food handlers to take the vaccine along with the health cards.

The minister also extended the last date for taking health cards by another two weeks. “Around 60 per cent of the employees have taken health cards as per our assessment. We have decided to give more time for the remaining 40% to take the card by February 28,” the minister said.

Health cards were introduced as a food safety measure because the food handlers can potentially pass on pathogens including viruses and bacteria to others through food. 

Comments

