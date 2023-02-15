Kerala High Court asks Saiby to appear before probe officer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed Saiby Jose Kidangoor, the lawyer accused of collecting exorbitant amounts from clients on the pretext of bribing judges, to appear before the investigating officer whenever required and cooperate with the investigation. Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the interim order on Saiby’s petition seeking to quash the FIR against him. At the hearing, senior advocate S Sreekumar, Saiby’s counsel, submitted, “I may be permitted to appear before the probe officer. I am also ready to cooperate with the investigation.” The court asked the prosecution about the probe report of the special investigation team after registering an FIR. In his petition, Saiby alleged conspiracy to tarnish his image.