Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court asks Saiby to appear before probe officer

Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the interim order on Saiby’s petition seeking to quash the FIR against him.

Published: 15th February 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed Saiby Jose Kidangoor, the lawyer accused of collecting exorbitant amounts from clients on the pretext of bribing judges, to appear before the investigating officer whenever required and cooperate with the investigation.

Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the interim order on Saiby’s petition seeking to quash the FIR against him. At the hearing, senior advocate S Sreekumar, Saiby’s counsel, submitted, “I may be permitted to appear before the probe officer. I am also ready to cooperate with the investigation.” 

The court asked the prosecution about the probe report of the special investigation team after registering an FIR. In his petition, Saiby alleged conspiracy to tarnish his image. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp