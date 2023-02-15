Oommen Chandy to undergo immunotherapy

Home States Kerala

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy’s health condition is stable and he is recovering well, according to the private hospital in Bengaluru where he is undergoing treatment.

Published: 15th February 2023

By Express News Service

The hospital issued a medical statement on Tuesday evening. “Oommen Chandy’s health condition is currently stable and recovering well. After a comprehensive evaluation, our team of expert oncologists has determined that immunotherapy will be the best course of initial treatment and we will re-evaluate him shortly based on the outcomes,” said the statement. 

The senior Congress leader was admitted at the Bengaluru hospital on Sunday evening for follow-up treatment which was stopped midway during early January. It was a team of expert doctors who examined the 79-year-old leader and finalized the treatment protocol. After preliminary tests and the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan that helps reveal the metabolic or biochemical function of tissues and organs, the doctors decided to go for immunotherapy. 

