Stay at home if scared, Congress tells CM Pinarayi

He was speaking after inaugurating the culmination of the UDF’s day and night protest in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday against the LDF Government bringing in fuel cess.

Published: 15th February 2023 07:02 AM

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan at the culmination of the day-and-night protest against the fuel cess in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan took a jibe at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday saying he should remain at home if he is scared. Commenting on Pinarayi’s convoy of vehicles which has been creating quite a commotion with the police blocking the motorists and pedestrians, Satheesan said KSU and Youth Congress activists are being detained as a precaution, but Congress will never harm the CM.

He was speaking after inaugurating the culmination of the UDF’s day and night protest in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday against the LDF Government bringing in fuel cess. Pinarayi, who was in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, went to his office in Secretariat from his official residence at Cliff House with more than half a dozen vehicle escorts. “Earlier, Pinarayi was scared of the colour black. Now he fears white. People are not allowed to be at bus stops. Roads need be desolate,” said Satheesan.

