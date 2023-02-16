Air India starts new service in Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air India has started a new service to New Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram airport. The ‘Capital to Capital’ flight is Air India’s second daily service in this sector. Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi service (AI 829) departs at 6.40 am and reaches the destination at 9.25am.

The return flight (AI830) starts from Delhi at 9pm and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 12.20am. The fully economy class service flight will have 180 seats. Apart from the daily return, the convenient timing of the flight provides connections to various domestic points and also to/from international destinations, including Europe, the UK, the US, Australia and South East Asia.

This is the fourth daily service in the TRV-DEL sector. Indigo and Vistara are also operating daily services in this sector. The weekly air traffic movement from Thiruvananthapuram airport is set to increase in the coming months, thereby bringing more connectivity to the capital.

The new summer schedule will be effective from March 27, and this will have a multitude of new flight services. The low-cost Akasa Airlines is expected to start its service in March. Recently, Vistara and Air India started daily services to New Delhi.

