Coimbatore, Mangaluru blasts: NIA searches five locations in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA probing the bomb blasts in Coimbatore and Mangaluru carried out raids at five locations in Ernakulam district on Wednesday. Investigation teams of NIA units from Chennai and New Delhi assisted by its Kochi unit conducted raids on the residences of suspects linked with both cases.

In Ernakulam district, the searches were conducted at residences in Kochi city, Mattancherry, Aluva and Edathala. The agency took two Aluva natives into custody and they are being questioned at its Kochi office. An Edathala native was issued notice to appear for interrogation at NIA Kochi office on Thursday.

An NIA press release stated that checks were held at 40 locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Of these, raids on 32 places were related to the probe in the Coimbatore blast case and eight places were raided in connection with the Mangaluru blast case. Raids at four locations held in Ernakulam district were part of the Coimbatore blast and one raid was in connection with the Mangaluru case.

According to NIA sources, the investigation into both cases has revealed the names of persons who were in contact with the accused persons. A decision on recording their arrest would be taken after the interrogation.

The Coimbatore case pertains to a bomb blast using a car laden with explosives in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple on October 23, 2022. The Mangaluru case is related to a blast using a pressure cooker inside a moving autorickshaw on November 11, 2022. The accused persons involved in both cases were sympathisers of global terror outfit Islamic State (IS).

