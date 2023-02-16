CPM leaders forged letter to frame A P Sona: Complainant

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The obscene video controversy involving expelled CPM area committee member A P Sona took a twist on Wednesday with the complainant revealing that a few CPM leaders had hatched a controversy to frame him.

In a press conference here, the woman said that the sexual abuse cases against Sona were scripted by a few party leaders to sideline him from the party. Based on her complaint, the party expelled Sona last month. Earlier based on a complaint, party workers had caught him with nude videos of a number of women on his mobile phone. Party appointed a two-member commission to probe into the allegations and expelled him from the party. However, the revelations of the woman complainant at the press meet have put the CPM leaders in a spot.

Speaking to reporters here, the complainant denied the allegations that Sona had attacked her daughter. “Sona had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from me. As he did not return the money, I raised the issue with some party leaders. CPM leaders V G Vishnu, his wife, and another leader Mao added unfounded charges against Sona in the complaint I gave to the CPM leaders. Though I told the truth to the party commission, it did not consider my version,” she said.

Sona’s sisters said the lewd videos found on his phone were fake. They said that complaints would be filed before the police and the party. Vishnu, meanwhile, denied charges levelled against him.

