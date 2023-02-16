In rare security manoeuvre, ADGP flies to Kolkata ahead of Kerala CM’s visit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a rare development, the state government has deputed an ADGP to West Bengal as a special officer to ensure the security of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who will visit the state on Thursday and Friday. The decision has invited the wrath of the UDF.

As per the order issued by the Home (secret section) department based on a letter from the state police chief, ADGP H Venkatesh has been deputed as Special Officer to West Bengal on Wednesday “to ensure foolproof security arrangements in connection with the visit of Chief Minister of Kerala to West Bengal” from February 16 to 17.

The order also sanctioned his air journey to West Bengal and back. The UDF leadership came out strongly against the government’s decision, terming it an unnecessary expenditure. Already there is widespread criticism from various corners against heightened security cover for the chief minister.

“It sounds very strange. Sending an ADGP to another state is a rare practice. Usually, when chief ministers go to other states, security arrangements are arranged by the respective state governments. Also, look at the security arrangements for the chief minister in the state. It seems the entire police force in the police district is deployed for the CM’s security,” Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told TNIE.

The CM will address rally of All India Agricultural Workers Union at Howrah on Friday. Sources said an officer was sent on deputation earlier too when the chief minster went to Telangana

