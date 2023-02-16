International cruise liners make a beeline for Kochi port

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: The gateway to Kerala is attracting cruise ships by the dozen. Fifty-five cruiseliners flying foreign flags have already confirmed that they will call on the Kochi port in the coming two years(2023-2025). In March, a cruiseliner flying the Norwegian flag is slated to come calling at the newly constructed Cochin Cruise Terminal.

Inclusion of Kerala in the list of 52 must-visit places in the world in 2023 by The New York Times might have played a big role in the huge increase in ships with foreign flags calling in the port.”It is true that when it comes to showcasing cruise tourism in India, Kochi is the best destination. So it won’t be a surprise if more cruise ships come calling,” said Rajesh P R, tour guide.

Recalling a conversation that he recently had with a tourist, Rajesh said, “The visitor was very appreciative of the Cochin Port. The person said among the various ports including the Mumbai port, Cochin Port has the best facilities. The client said the new cruise terminal is very good and of high standards.”

As to the impetus the coming of the cruise ships will give to the tourism industry, Jose Dominic, former CEO of CGH Earth and a tourism expert, said, “The cruise travellers play an important part in reviving the tourism industry. The cruise ships will bring in visitors to many of our major tourist destinations like Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Kumarakom, and places in Alappuzha.”

“That will in turn bring in business to the people associated with the food industry, autorickshaw drivers, and houseboats. They will create a big buzz through heavy shopping since cruise ships don’t have any baggage weight restrictions,” he said. According to him, above all, the most important role that these cruise tourists will play is in attracting more visitors.

“The word of mouth is stronger than that of any advertisement. When the visitors go back home and paint a pretty picture of the places that they visited when in Kochi and the other destinations, the listeners will be intrigued. This will make them plan a trip to Kerala,” he added.

According to Rajesh, even as travellers arrive, much needs to be done in terms of infrastructure. “Travelling to Alappuzha, which is 60 km, from Kochi, takes around two hours. However, as a client said, on a standard scale the journey should only take one hour. But we hope that once the road gets redeveloped it will solve the problem,” he added.

Even as Kochi is turning into a hub for cruise tourism, the same needs to happen at Vizhinjam said, Rajesh. “These two ports will act as a conduit for the tourists to visit Kerala,” he added. According to him, the state government can also help out by seeking a reduction in the berthing fees at the Cochin Port.

