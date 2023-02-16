Home States Kerala

International cruise liners make a beeline for Kochi port

Recalling a conversation that he recently had with a tourist, Rajesh said, “The visitor was  very appreciative of the Cochin Port.

Published: 16th February 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The gateway to Kerala is attracting cruise ships by the dozen. Fifty-five cruiseliners flying foreign flags have already confirmed that they will  call on the Kochi port in the coming two years(2023-2025). In March, a cruiseliner flying the Norwegian flag is slated to come calling at the newly constructed Cochin  Cruise Terminal.

Inclusion of Kerala in the list of 52 must-visit places in the world in 2023 by The New York Times might have played a big role in the huge increase in  ships with foreign flags calling in the port.”It is true that when it comes to showcasing cruise tourism in India, Kochi is the best destination. So it won’t be a  surprise if more cruise ships come calling,” said Rajesh P R, tour guide.

Recalling a conversation that he recently had with a tourist, Rajesh said, “The visitor was  very appreciative of the Cochin Port. The person said among the various ports including the Mumbai port, Cochin Port has the best facilities. The client said the new  cruise terminal is very good and of high standards.”

As to the impetus the coming of the cruise ships will give to the tourism industry, Jose Dominic, former CEO of CGH  Earth and a tourism expert, said, “The cruise travellers play an important part in reviving the tourism industry. The cruise ships will bring in visitors to many of our  major tourist destinations like Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Kumarakom, and places in Alappuzha.”

“That will in turn bring in business to the people associated with the  food industry, autorickshaw drivers, and houseboats. They will create a big buzz through heavy shopping since cruise ships don’t have any baggage weight restrictions,”  he said. According to him, above all, the most important role that these cruise tourists will play is in attracting more visitors.

“The word of mouth is stronger than  that of any advertisement. When the visitors go back home and paint a pretty picture of the places that they visited when in Kochi and the other destinations, the  listeners will be intrigued. This will make them plan a trip to Kerala,” he added.

According to Rajesh, even as travellers arrive, much needs to be done in terms of  infrastructure. “Travelling to Alappuzha, which is 60 km, from Kochi, takes around two hours. However, as a client said, on a standard scale the journey should only  take one hour. But we hope that once the road gets redeveloped it will solve the problem,” he added.

Even as Kochi is turning into a hub for cruise tourism, the same  needs to happen at Vizhinjam said, Rajesh. “These two ports will act as a conduit for the tourists to visit Kerala,” he added. According to him, the state government  can also help out by seeking a reduction in the berthing fees at the Cochin Port.

Inclusion of Kerala in list of 52 must-visit places in the world in 2023 by The New York Times might have played a big role

In March, a cruise flying the Norwegian flag is slated to come calling at the newly constructed Cochin  Cruise Terminal

Even as Kochi is turning into a hub for cruise tourism, the same  needs to happen at Vizhinjam, say tourism experts

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi port
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp